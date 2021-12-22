Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    310th Special Operations Squadron Mission Video

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    12.22.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    "We must transform ourselves from the AFSOC our nation has needed...into the AFSOC our nation will need in the future operating environment." -AFSOC CC, April 29, 2021.

    On May 4, 2021, the 310th Special Operations Squadron was activated at Cannon Air Force Base, as part of AFSOC's force generation model (or AFSOFORGEN).

    The AFSOFORGEN model provides a more sustainable and predictable deployment cycle, while ensuring our Air Commandos are ready for full-spectrum operations able to compete and win around the globe.

    Over the past year, the 310 SOS, with implementation of the model, have made deliberate efforts to develop their human capital and cultivate an innovative mindset, both crucial aspects as we pivot into the AFSOC we need.

    Date Taken: 12.22.2021
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 12:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857289
    VIRIN: 220914-F-AP057-1001
    Filename: DOD_109216809
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, 310th Special Operations Squadron Mission Video, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Special Operations Command
    AFSOC
    Air Force
    U-28A Draco
    310th Special Operations Squadron

