310th Special Operations Squadron Mission Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857289" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"We must transform ourselves from the AFSOC our nation has needed...into the AFSOC our nation will need in the future operating environment." -AFSOC CC, April 29, 2021.



On May 4, 2021, the 310th Special Operations Squadron was activated at Cannon Air Force Base, as part of AFSOC's force generation model (or AFSOFORGEN).



The AFSOFORGEN model provides a more sustainable and predictable deployment cycle, while ensuring our Air Commandos are ready for full-spectrum operations able to compete and win around the globe.



Over the past year, the 310 SOS, with implementation of the model, have made deliberate efforts to develop their human capital and cultivate an innovative mindset, both crucial aspects as we pivot into the AFSOC we need.