"We must transform ourselves from the AFSOC our nation has needed...into the AFSOC our nation will need in the future operating environment." -AFSOC CC, April 29, 2021.
On May 4, 2021, the 310th Special Operations Squadron was activated at Cannon Air Force Base, as part of AFSOC's force generation model (or AFSOFORGEN).
The AFSOFORGEN model provides a more sustainable and predictable deployment cycle, while ensuring our Air Commandos are ready for full-spectrum operations able to compete and win around the globe.
Over the past year, the 310 SOS, with implementation of the model, have made deliberate efforts to develop their human capital and cultivate an innovative mindset, both crucial aspects as we pivot into the AFSOC we need.
|Date Taken:
|12.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 12:46
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857289
|VIRIN:
|220914-F-AP057-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109216809
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 310th Special Operations Squadron Mission Video, by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Special Operations Command
AFSOC
Air Force
U-28A Draco
LEAVE A COMMENT