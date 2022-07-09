The Mississippi National Guard stands ready to take care of Mississippi citizens in need. Since Sept. 1, nearly 600 service members from across the state have distributed water and hand sanitizer to over 120,000 vehicles at sites around the city of Jackson. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 10:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857284
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-TC439-841
|Filename:
|DOD_109216706
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Jackson Water Crisis 2022, by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT