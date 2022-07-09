Jackson Water Crisis 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857284" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Mississippi National Guard stands ready to take care of Mississippi citizens in need. Since Sept. 1, nearly 600 service members from across the state have distributed water and hand sanitizer to over 120,000 vehicles at sites around the city of Jackson. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)