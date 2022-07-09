Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Jackson Water Crisis 2022

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2022

    Video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    The Mississippi National Guard stands ready to take care of Mississippi citizens in need. Since Sept. 1, nearly 600 service members from across the state have distributed water and hand sanitizer to over 120,000 vehicles at sites around the city of Jackson. (U.S. National Guard video by Sgt. Taylor Cleveland)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:40
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 

    This work, Jackson Water Crisis 2022, by SGT Taylor Cleveland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

