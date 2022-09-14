Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DAY 1: 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum - Welcome to the 2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum

    09.14.2022

    Army Col Richard McNorton, commandant, Defense Information School provides welcome remarks. Directly following, Kuande Hall, program manager for the Social Media Training office, DINFOS, provides an overview of the digital communication landscape for military practitioners during the 2022 DINFOS Media Forum, Sept 14, 2022.

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:54
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 857283
    Filename: DOD_109216705
    Length: 00:53:30
    Location: US

    Richard McNorton
    2022 DINFOS Social Media Forum
    DINFOS Social Media Forum
    Kuande Hall

