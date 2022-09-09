Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 514 AMW Amphibious Lake Survival TAC 03B Training 9 Sept 2022

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    Fort Dix hosted a Water Survival course for up to 22 aircrew members from the 514 AMW during their upcoming UTA weekend. This training includes water survival orientation and in water training. The training equipment included 1 life raft anchored in the water and 1 blown up on the shore. Students will get outfitted with a life preserver, and will swim from the shore to the life raft and then enter it. Once all members are in the raft, we will discuss the raft maintenance and equipment to help them survive during whatever the environmental conditions give them. Throughout the time, they have instructors in a safety raft (small oar paddled inflatable raft) and up to two PWCs (jet skis) with rescue sleds equipped on the back. During this training if there is an emergency, the PWCs will approach the scene and their safety team will load personnel onto the rescue sled to quickly move them to shore. There was also a medical team on-site if needed, and up to 8 instructor/support staff.
    (Video provided by the Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Stephen Pindyski)

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:32
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 

    This work, Fort Dix – 514 AMW Amphibious Lake Survival TAC 03B Training 9 Sept 2022, by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Water Survival New Jersey

