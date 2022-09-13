Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Q3 2022 Air Force Civil Engineer Center Public Community PFAS Recorded Update for Cannon Air Force Base

    CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Candin Muniz 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Q3 2022 Air Force Civil Engineer Center Public Community PFAS Recorded Update for Cannon Air Force Base

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 10:12
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 857277
    VIRIN: 220913-F-ZT339-1001
    Filename: DOD_109216658
    Length: 00:20:26
    Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 

    This work, Q3 2022 Air Force Civil Engineer Center Public Community PFAS Recorded Update for Cannon Air Force Base, by SSgt Candin Muniz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cannon Air Force Base
    AFCEC
    PFOA
    PFAS

