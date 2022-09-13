Broll footage of the Thunderbirds arrival to Joint Base Andrews for the Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 09:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857260
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-TO640-1039
|Filename:
|DOD_109216553
|Length:
|00:07:21
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunderbirds Arrival Broll Stringer, by Amn Essence Myricks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT