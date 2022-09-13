Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Site Gauge - Page Tagging

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Matthew Lumbatis 

    Defense Media Activity - Web.mil

    The Search and Analytics team will be hosting a webinar about the rollout of page tagging in SiteGauge. This session will go over what page tagging is and how to utilize it on your site. This is a new and exciting method of gathering data on your site visits and page views that will allow for nearly real-time updates about your site traffic.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 09:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857258
    VIRIN: 220913-O-KS391-506
    Filename: DOD_109216522
    Length: 00:44:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Site Gauge - Page Tagging, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Site Gauge
    Page Tagging

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT