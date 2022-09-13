The Search and Analytics team will be hosting a webinar about the rollout of page tagging in SiteGauge. This session will go over what page tagging is and how to utilize it on your site. This is a new and exciting method of gathering data on your site visits and page views that will allow for nearly real-time updates about your site traffic.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 09:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857258
|VIRIN:
|220913-O-KS391-506
|Filename:
|DOD_109216522
|Length:
|00:44:22
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Site Gauge - Page Tagging, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT