Thunder Birds arrive at JBA

The U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron “Thunderbirds” arrive at Joint Base Andrews, Md., Sept. 12, 2022. The team practiced their routine prior to landing in preparation for the upcoming Joint Base Andrews 2022 Air & Space Expo. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Matthew-John Braman)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 08:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857255
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-VY285-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109216492
|Length:
|00:02:11
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
