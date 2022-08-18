Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.18.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    An Austrian Service Member, assigned to NATO Special Operations Headquarters, fires with an M4 carbine as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion qualify alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 08.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:21
    Category: B-Roll
    This work, 39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    39th Sig Bn
    NATO Special Operations Headquarters NSHQ
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope
    StrongerTogether
    39th Strategic Signal Battalion

