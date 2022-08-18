An Austrian Service Member, assigned to NATO Special Operations Headquarters, fires with an M4 carbine as U.S. Soldiers with 39th Strategic Signal Battalion qualify alongside NATO allies, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 18, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|08.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 07:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857247
|VIRIN:
|220818-A-BD610-1999
|Filename:
|DOD_109216374
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 39th SSBN Hosts a Multinational Range, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
