Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    3D Marine Division 80th Anniversary Battle Color Rededication

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    09.14.2022

    Video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with the 3d Marine Division rehearse the 80th anniversary battle colors rededication ceremony on Sept. 13, 2022. The Division celebrates its 80th Anniversary Sept. 16, 2022, and reflects on its legacy of valor, honor, and fidelity – fighting in every clime and place when called upon. The Marines of 3rd Marine Division continue to build on its fighting spirit today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine corps video by Cpl. Hassanen Attabi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 07:40
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857245
    VIRIN: 220914-M-AR498-142
    Filename: DOD_109216338
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3D Marine Division 80th Anniversary Battle Color Rededication, by Cpl Hassanen Attabi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ceremony
    Marines
    Battle Colors
    3D MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT