3D Marine Division Battle Colors Rededication Ceremony B-Roll

U.S. Marines with the 3d Marine Division commence the 80th anniversary battle colors rededication ceremony on Sept. 14, 2022. The Division celebrates its 80th Anniversary Sept. 16, 2022, and reflects on its legacy of valor, honor, and fidelity – fighting in every clime and place when called upon. The Marines of 3rd Marine Division continue to build on its fighting spirit today as a critical part of the stand-in force within the first island chain of the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine corps video by Cpl. Jerry Edlin)