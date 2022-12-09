Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan Airbase Tests Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Trevor Gordnier 

    51st Fighter Wing

    Firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron inspect the mobile aircraft arresting system before testing it during training at Osan Air Base. The aircraft arresting system hooks to a jet as it lands, decreasing the time and space required for a full landing. this training will determine if Osan has the capabilities to set up an alternate landing site in the event of an emergency.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 05:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857235
    VIRIN: 220912-F-YU621-394
    Filename: DOD_109216188
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan Airbase Tests Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems, by SrA Trevor Gordnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    51st Fighter Wing
    36th Fighter Squadron
    Aircraft Arresting System
    Alternate Landing Site

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT