Osan Airbase Tests Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems

Firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron inspect the mobile aircraft arresting system before testing it during training at Osan Air Base. The aircraft arresting system hooks to a jet as it lands, decreasing the time and space required for a full landing. this training will determine if Osan has the capabilities to set up an alternate landing site in the event of an emergency.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 05:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857235
|VIRIN:
|220912-F-YU621-394
|Filename:
|DOD_109216188
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
