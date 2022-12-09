Osan Airbase Tests Mobile Aircraft Arresting Systems

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Firefighters assigned to the 51st Civil Engineer Squadron inspect the mobile aircraft arresting system before testing it during training at Osan Air Base. The aircraft arresting system hooks to a jet as it lands, decreasing the time and space required for a full landing. this training will determine if Osan has the capabilities to set up an alternate landing site in the event of an emergency.