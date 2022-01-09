31st CES Fire Department Push in Ceremony

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857232" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department had a push-in ceremony for a new tanker assigned to their unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 1, 2022. Beginning in the 1800s, after crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station, requiring members to detach the horses and push the equipment into the bay. Over time, with the invention and adoption of motorized apparatus, the need to manually move the equipment was gone. However, the legacy of the push-in was secured. Now, in honor of those early crews, many fire departments hold a push-in ceremony when taking delivery of a new apparatus. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)