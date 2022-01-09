31st CES Fire Department Push in Ceremony

The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department had a push-in ceremony for a new tanker assigned to their unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 1, 2022. Beginning in the 1800s, after crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station, requiring members to detach the horses and push the equipment into the bay. Over time, with the invention and adoption of motorized apparatus, the need to manually move the equipment was gone. However, the legacy of the push-in was secured. Now, in honor of those early crews, many fire departments hold a push-in ceremony when taking delivery of a new apparatus. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.14.2022 04:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857232
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-HQ196-995
|Filename:
|DOD_109216100
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
