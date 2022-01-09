Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st CES Fire Department Push in Ceremony

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    09.01.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Thomas Keisler 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The 31st Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department had a push-in ceremony for a new tanker assigned to their unit at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 1, 2022. Beginning in the 1800s, after crews returned from a call on horse-drawn equipment, the animals were unable to back into the station, requiring members to detach the horses and push the equipment into the bay. Over time, with the invention and adoption of motorized apparatus, the need to manually move the equipment was gone. However, the legacy of the push-in was secured. Now, in honor of those early crews, many fire departments hold a push-in ceremony when taking delivery of a new apparatus. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Thomas S. Keisler IV)

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 04:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857232
    VIRIN: 220901-F-HQ196-995
    Filename: DOD_109216100
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 

    This work, 31st CES Fire Department Push in Ceremony, by SrA Thomas Keisler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Fire
    USAFE
    CES
    USAF
    31FW
    31CES

