    75th EAS conduct routine cargo, personnel movement within HOA AOR

    DJIBOUTI

    09.02.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie 

    Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa

    A C-130H Hercules assigned to the 75th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron conducted routine cargo and personnel movement throughout the Horn of Africa area of responsibility on Sept. 2, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Bryan Guthrie)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.14.2022 06:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857231
    VIRIN: 220902-F-DN281-7001
    Filename: DOD_109216057
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: DJ

    This work, 75th EAS conduct routine cargo, personnel movement within HOA AOR, by SrA Bryan Guthrie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Camp Lemonnier
    1CTCS
    C-130
    CJTF-HOA
    75th EAS

