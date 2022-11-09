Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    PACUP - Air Fest 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    09.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Misawa Air Base held Air Fest, an air show with aircraft from the USAF, USN and JASDF. The event was open to the Japanese public and the base.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 20:54
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857216
    VIRIN: 220911-N-EH855-605
    Filename: DOD_109215849
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PACUP - Air Fest 2022, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    festival
    show
    air
    partnership
    fest
    fostering

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT