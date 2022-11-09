PACUP - Air Fest 2022

Misawa Air Base held Air Fest, an air show with aircraft from the USAF, USN and JASDF. The event was open to the Japanese public and the base.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 20:54
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857216
|VIRIN:
|220911-N-EH855-605
|Filename:
|DOD_109215849
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
