    Hot Dog: Bliss FMWR 'Doggy Swim Day' helps keep canines cool

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Team Bliss four-legged friends and their humans were treated to a three-hour, closed swim call at the Community Pool on west Bliss during the 2022 Bliss FMWR Doggy Swim Day, Sept. 10, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 19:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857212
    VIRIN: 220910-A-KV967-2001
    PIN: 220910
    Filename: DOD_109215812
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: EL PASO, TX, US
    Hometown: LAS CRUCES, NM, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot Dog: Bliss FMWR 'Doggy Swim Day' helps keep canines cool, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    soldier
    fort bliss
    el paso
    dog
    army
    usarmy

