Team Bliss four-legged friends and their humans were treated to a three-hour, closed swim call at the Community Pool on west Bliss during the 2022 Bliss FMWR Doggy Swim Day, Sept. 10, 2022.
|09.10.2022
|09.13.2022 19:31
|Video Productions
|857212
|220910-A-KV967-2001
|220910
|DOD_109215812
|00:01:22
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|EL PASO, TX, US
|LAS CRUCES, NM, US
|0
|0
This work, Hot Dog: Bliss FMWR 'Doggy Swim Day' helps keep canines cool, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
