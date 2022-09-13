Sgt. 1st Class Keith Pierce of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes community partner Kimberly Avalos on a tandem jump in Davis, California on 13 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in Davis conducting tandems 13 through 15 September. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Ewald)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 18:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857209
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-id671-169
|Filename:
|DOD_109215723
|Length:
|00:02:22
|Location:
|DAVIS, CA, US
|Hometown:
|BOSTON, MA, US
|Hometown:
|FORT BRAGG, NC, US
This work, The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives in Northern California, by Megan Hackett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
