    The U.S. Army Parachute Team skydives in Northern California

    DAVIS, CA, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Megan Hackett 

    U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights

    Sgt. 1st Class Keith Pierce of the U.S. Army Parachute Team takes community partner Kimberly Avalos on a tandem jump in Davis, California on 13 September, 2022. The U.S. Army Parachute Team is in Davis conducting tandems 13 through 15 September. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Jonathan Ewald)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 18:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857209
    VIRIN: 220913-A-id671-169
    Filename: DOD_109215723
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: DAVIS, CA, US 
    Hometown: BOSTON, MA, US
    Hometown: FORT BRAGG, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Sacramento
    Skydiving
    Golden Knights
    California
    U.S. Army

