Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - September 2022

In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap the events that took place during the Septembers 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: The 908th Airlift Wing's Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone, a wing-wide Commanders Call, and some Aeromedical Staging Squadron members providing vaccines to some Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members for a potential upcoming deployment.
|09.13.2022
|09.13.2022 15:47
|Series
|857193
|220913-F-QL331-0001
|DOD_109215254
|00:01:00
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|0
|0
Maxwell Air Force Base
