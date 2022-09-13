Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - September 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Austin Jackson 

    908th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    In this issue of Around the Wing in 60 Seconds we recap the events that took place during the Septembers 2022 Unit Training Assembly featuring: The 908th Airlift Wing's Unit Effectiveness Inspection Capstone, a wing-wide Commanders Call, and some Aeromedical Staging Squadron members providing vaccines to some Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron members for a potential upcoming deployment.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 15:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857193
    VIRIN: 220913-F-QL331-0001
    Filename: DOD_109215254
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Hometown: MONTGOMERY, AL, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Around the Wing in 60 Seconds - September 2022, by SrA Austin Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Maxwell Air Force Base

    TAGS

    USNORTHCOM
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    USTRANSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT