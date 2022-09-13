Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Awareness: Empty Seat

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher McMurry 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Suicide Prevention Awareness Month

    As Marines, sometimes the biggest battles we face are not in combat. We have an obligation to take care of Marines - both those in uniform and those no longer serving. Take time this month to reach out to them.

    Suicide Prevention Hotline:
    1-800-273-8255

    (U.S Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Christopher Mcmurry)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 15:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857192
    VIRIN: 220913-M-BK403-1001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109215246
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

