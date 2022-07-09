Ample Strike KC-135 refuel of F-16s Time Lapse

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, Lincoln Air Base, Nebraska, refuels two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 7, 2022, as part of the Ample Strike Exercise. Ample Strike is a Czech Republic-led, multi-national live-fire exercise that offers Air/Land Integration Training to Joint Terminal Attack Controllers in coordination with fighter aircraft, from Sept. 5-16, 2022. This exercise allows the Czech Republic, U.S., Allies and partner forces to maximize interoperability, combat effectiveness and survival awareness while operating in a dynamic and simulated high threat environment through operational and tactical training. Successful partnering activities like this result in progressive relationships and enhanced interoperability and lead to tangible, mutual benefits that improve regional security, access and coalition operations during peacetime, contingencies and crises. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)