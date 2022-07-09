Ample Strike KC-135 refuel of F-16s Time Lapse

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARDUBICE, CZECH REPUBLIC

    09.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. R Denise Mommens 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    A KC-135R Stratotanker assigned to the 155th Air Refueling Wing, Nebraska Air National Guard, Lincoln Air Base, Nebraska, refuels two F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft assigned to 31st Fighter Wing, Aviano Air Base, Italy, Sept. 7, 2022, as part of the Ample Strike Exercise. Ample Strike is a Czech Republic-led, multi-national live-fire exercise that offers Air/Land Integration Training to Joint Terminal Attack Controllers in coordination with fighter aircraft, from Sept. 5-16, 2022. This exercise allows the Czech Republic, U.S., Allies and partner forces to maximize interoperability, combat effectiveness and survival awareness while operating in a dynamic and simulated high threat environment through operational and tactical training. Successful partnering activities like this result in progressive relationships and enhanced interoperability and lead to tangible, mutual benefits that improve regional security, access and coalition operations during peacetime, contingencies and crises. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. R. Denise Mommens)

    Date Taken: 09.07.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 14:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857183
    VIRIN: 220907-Z-JF418-001
    Filename: DOD_109215036
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: PARDUBICE, CZ 

    F-16
    31st Fighter Wing
    155th Air Refueling Wing
    Nebraska Air National Guard
    #AmpleStrike22

