A New Hampshire National Guard search and rescue team was among 150 volunteers from across the state who participated in Fish & Game's annual outdoors familiarization day at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Sept. 10. NHARNG aviation and State Police co-hosted the training. Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Kirby, 603rd PAD.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 13:19
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857174
|VIRIN:
|220910-Z-WS658-337
|Filename:
|DOD_109214773
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|FRANCONIA, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, New Hampshire Guardsmen new VSAR team, by SSG Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
