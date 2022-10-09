Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Hampshire Guardsmen new VSAR team

    FRANCONIA, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Kirby 

    603rd Public Affairs Detachment

    A New Hampshire National Guard search and rescue team was among 150 volunteers from across the state who participated in Fish & Game's annual outdoors familiarization day at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Sept. 10. NHARNG aviation and State Police co-hosted the training. Video by Staff Sgt. Patrick Kirby, 603rd PAD.

    Date Taken: 09.10.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 13:19
    Video ID: 857174
    VIRIN: 220910-Z-WS658-337
    Location: FRANCONIA, NH, US 

    This work, New Hampshire Guardsmen new VSAR team, by SSG Patrick Kirby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SAR
    Search and rescue
    aviation
    New Hampshire

