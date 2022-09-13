Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Panel Discussion on Semiconductors and the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
UNITED STATES
09.13.2022
Courtesy Video
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Panel Discussion on Semiconductors and the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|857172
|Filename:
|DOD_109214723
|Length:
|00:41:55
|Location:
|US
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken participates in a Panel Discussion on Semiconductors and the CHIPS and Science Act of 2022
LEAVE A COMMENT