U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Medical Group participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Sep. 9, 2022. TCCC is designed to train Airmen to give precise and expedient care while under pressure in support of combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)
|09.09.2022
|09.13.2022 12:39
|Video Productions
|857171
|220809-F-PG418-7001
|DOD_109214706
|00:00:41
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|2
|2
This work, 633d MDG takes on TCCC, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
