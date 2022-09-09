Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    633d MDG takes on TCCC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 633d Medical Group participate in Tactical Combat Casualty Care at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Sep. 9, 2022. TCCC is designed to train Airmen to give precise and expedient care while under pressure in support of combat operations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mikaela Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 12:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857171
    VIRIN: 220809-F-PG418-7001
    Filename: DOD_109214706
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 633d MDG takes on TCCC, by A1C Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat
    TCCC
    Medical Training
    JBLE
    Ready Airmen
    633d MDG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT