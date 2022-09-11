Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Area Support Group - Kuwait Patriot Day Ceremony, Sept. 2022

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    11.09.2022

    Video by Claudia LaMantia 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    The Area Support Group – Kuwait Patriot Day Commemorations began with a 5K followed by a Ceremony were
    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command delivered the keynote speech at Camp Arfijan, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2022. Russell spoke about the impacts September 11 had on the U.S. Army and the nation, acknowledging the sacrifices made by many since 2001.

    In attendance were, His Excellency Mr. Fahad Mutlaq Nasar Al Sharean, Kuwati Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development. Also, the Charge d’Affairs U.S. Embassy Kuwait, James Holtsnider,, and numerous members of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Interior. Three wreaths were offered in honor of all those that have given their lives while performing their duties during the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 11:38
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857155
    VIRIN: 220911-D-VN697-543
    Filename: DOD_109214406
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Area Support Group - Kuwait Patriot Day Ceremony, Sept. 2022, by Claudia LaMantia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Area Support Group – Kuwait
    ASG-KU
    Patriot Day 2022
    ASG-KU September 11 Ceremony 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT