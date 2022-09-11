Area Support Group - Kuwait Patriot Day Ceremony, Sept. 2022

The Area Support Group – Kuwait Patriot Day Commemorations began with a 5K followed by a Ceremony were
Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr. commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command delivered the keynote speech at Camp Arfijan, Kuwait, Sept. 11, 2022. Russell spoke about the impacts September 11 had on the U.S. Army and the nation, acknowledging the sacrifices made by many since 2001.
In attendance were, His Excellency Mr. Fahad Mutlaq Nasar Al Sharean, Kuwati Minister of Commerce and Industry, and Minister of Social Affairs and Community Development. Also, the Charge d’Affairs U.S. Embassy Kuwait, James Holtsnider,, and numerous members of the Kuwait Ministry of Defense, and Ministry of Interior. Three wreaths were offered in honor of all those that have given their lives while performing their duties during the Global War on Terror. (U.S. Army video by Claudia LaMantia)
|Date Taken:
|11.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 11:38
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857155
|VIRIN:
|220911-D-VN697-543
|Filename:
|DOD_109214406
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
