United States Army Garrison Fort Leavenworth is the oldest continuously active military reservation west of the Mississippi River.
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 10:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857150
|VIRIN:
|220913-A-GJ885-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109214293
|Length:
|00:04:29
|Location:
|FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USAG Fort Leavenworth overview, by Russell Toof, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
IMCOM
Fort Leavenworth
Ft. Leavenworth
garrison overview
