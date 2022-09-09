Offutt AFB Suicide Prevention month

Col Kristan Thompson, Commander of the 55th Wing discuss Suicide Prevention with Chaplin (Lt Col) Kevin Humphrey and Maj Cece Raphemot, Flight Commander , Offutt Mental Health.
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 12:55
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|857133
|VIRIN:
|220909-F-FB238-615
|Filename:
|DOD_109214033
|Length:
|00:05:23
|Location:
|OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
