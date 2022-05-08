The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade works in and with partner nations in Africa to bolster relationships as well as train the partner nation with things they have self identified wanting training on.
|Date Taken:
|08.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 07:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857127
|VIRIN:
|220805-F-NN513-206
|Filename:
|DOD_109213921
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|BW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Overview SM, by SrA Taryn Onyon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
