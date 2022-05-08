2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade Overview SM

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857127" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade works in and with partner nations in Africa to bolster relationships as well as train the partner nation with things they have self identified wanting training on.