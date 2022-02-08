424th ABS Airmen conduct Combat Offload, package

U.S. Air Force Tech Sgt. Stephanie Tepedino relates how Airmen assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron performed a combat offload, method B and other missions from a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft with the 39th Airlift Squadron, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug 02, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 05:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857114
|VIRIN:
|220802-A-BD610-1997
|Filename:
|DOD_109213832
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
