    Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base B-ROLL

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    08.02.2022

    Video by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 424th Air Base Squadron and Soldiers with USAG Benelux and 39th Strategic Signal Battalion perform an orientation flight in a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, Aug. 02, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 04:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857113
    VIRIN: 220802-A-BD610-1998
    Filename: DOD_109213804
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Orientation Flight on Chièvres Air Base B-ROLL, by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USAG Benelux
    39th Sig Bn
    USAFE-AFAFRICA
    424 ABS
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

