Grand Shield 22-5, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery

Civil Engineers from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, repair simulated airfield damage. The repairs were completed, the concrete was set and the airfield was ready to use in close to five hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)