    Grand Shield 22-5, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    09.08.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    Civil Engineers from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, repair simulated airfield damage. The repairs were completed, the concrete was set and the airfield was ready to use in close to five hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 04:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857109
    VIRIN: 220908-F-JG883-261
    Filename: DOD_109213704
    Length: 00:02:15
    Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA 

    This work, Grand Shield 22-5, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    acc
    accent
    CE
    RADR
    CivilEngineering
    GrandShield

