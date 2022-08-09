Civil Engineers from the 379th Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, repair simulated airfield damage. The repairs were completed, the concrete was set and the airfield was ready to use in close to five hours. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Dana Tourtellotte)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 04:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857109
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-JG883-261
|Filename:
|DOD_109213704
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Grand Shield 22-5, Rapid Airfield Damage Recovery, by SSgt Dana Tourtellotte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
