    Ask Mehmet series- Tea & Coffee

    1, TURKEY

    09.08.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Gage Rodriguez 

    AFN Incirlik

    Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, joined American Forces Network Incirlik for the “Ask Mehmet” series at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, September 8, 2022. Mehmet talked about the social culture and origins of tea and coffee in Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 03:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 857107
    VIRIN: 220908-F-TO512-1001
    Filename: DOD_109213678
    Length: 00:01:35
    Location: 1, TR

    TAGS

    Turkey
    AFN
    Incirlik
    Tea

