Mehmet Birbiri, 39th Air Base Wing Host Nation Advisor, joined American Forces Network Incirlik for the “Ask Mehmet” series at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, September 8, 2022. Mehmet talked about the social culture and origins of tea and coffee in Turkey. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gage Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 03:57
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|857107
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-TO512-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109213678
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ask Mehmet series- Tea & Coffee, by A1C Gage Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT