    Essential station messing

    TURKEY

    08.25.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    AFN Incirlik

    AFN radio djs SrA Gage Rodriguez and SrA Taylor Slater talk to Maj. Claudia Santos, 39th FSS Commander, about the newly implemented ESM at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 25, 2022.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2022
    Date Posted: 09.13.2022 02:48
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 857100
    VIRIN: 220825-F-DJ826-383
    Filename: DOD_109213602
    Length: 00:12:28
    Location: TR

    TAGS

    AFN
    food
    dining
    DJs
    essential station messing
    ESM

