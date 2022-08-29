Newscast and Audiogram on the new campus style dining at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Aug. 29, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.13.2022 01:41
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|857098
|VIRIN:
|220829-F-DJ826-100
|Filename:
|DOD_109213593
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, G-rod, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT