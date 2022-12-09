Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA The Story of Us 2022 (open caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    DLA is a Department of Defense agency with a critical logistics mission and the success of the agency is due to its amazing employees. At DLA, each person and their job are valued. This video shows how the DLA team is connected to each other and how all contribute to mission success. #WarfighterAlwaysFor more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 20:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857066
    VIRIN: 220912-D-LU733-021
    PIN: 505805
    Filename: DOD_109213259
    Length: 00:08:13
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA The Story of Us 2022 (open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT