DLA The Story of Us 2022 (open caption)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857066" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

DLA is a Department of Defense agency with a critical logistics mission and the success of the agency is due to its amazing employees. At DLA, each person and their job are valued. This video shows how the DLA team is connected to each other and how all contribute to mission success. #WarfighterAlwaysFor more information about DLA visit: www.dla.mil