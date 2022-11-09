Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    64th AGRS 9/11 Memorial Flyover

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus 

    Nellis AFB Public Affairs

    Four F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron perform a flyover above downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, in honor of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2022. The flyover was dedicated to the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and to the more than 6,000 others who were injured. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 20:18
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857060
    VIRIN: 220911-F-LY743-2001
    Filename: DOD_109213179
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US 

    This work, 64th AGRS 9/11 Memorial Flyover, by SrA Zachary Rufus, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Las Vegas
    9/11 Memorial
    Viper
    64th AGRS

