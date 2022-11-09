64th AGRS 9/11 Memorial Flyover

Four F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron perform a flyover above downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, in honor of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2022. The flyover was dedicated to the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and to the more than 6,000 others who were injured. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 20:18
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857060
|VIRIN:
|220911-F-LY743-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109213179
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, NV, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
