64th AGRS 9/11 Memorial Flyover

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857060" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Four F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 64th Aggressor Squadron perform a flyover above downtown Las Vegas, Nevada, in honor of 9/11 on Sept. 11, 2022. The flyover was dedicated to the 2,977 people who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001 and to the more than 6,000 others who were injured. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Zachary Rufus)