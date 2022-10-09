Firefighter Combat Challenge 2022

The 312th Training Squadron hosted a Firefighter Combat Challenge as a friendly competition. The students and instructors utilized their training to complete a course in the fastest time possible.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 18:34
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857059
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-ZB472-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109213178
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
