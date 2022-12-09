Hiking Safety (Spanish)

¡Explora el aire libre de forma segura! Estos consejos del U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lo ayudarán a aprovechar al máximo su próxima aventura de senderismo.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 17:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|857046
|VIRIN:
|220912-A-CM245-0113
|PIN:
|220912
|Filename:
|DOD_109212843
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Language:
|Spanish
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
