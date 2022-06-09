Charlie Company Rappel Tower

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, learn and apply rappelling techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 6, 2022. The rappel tower allows recruits to overcome their fear of heights and gain more confidence as they progress through recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)