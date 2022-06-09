Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charlie Company Rappel Tower

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.06.2022

    Video by Cpl. Luis Ponce Alavez 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, learn and apply rappelling techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 6, 2022. The rappel tower allows recruits to overcome their fear of heights and gain more confidence as they progress through recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)

    Date Taken: 09.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 15:54
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857042
    VIRIN: 220906-M-FX088-668
    Filename: DOD_109212806
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    USMC
    MCRD Parris Island
    Rappel
    Weapons & Field Training Battalion
    Rappel Tower
    1st Batalion

