Charlie Company Rappel Tower

Recruits with Charlie Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, learn and apply rappelling techniques on Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C., Sept. 6, 2022. The rappel tower allows recruits to overcome their fear of heights and gain more confidence as they progress through recruit training. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Luis Arturo Ponce Alavez Jr.)
|Date Taken:
|09.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 15:54
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|857042
|VIRIN:
|220906-M-FX088-668
|Filename:
|DOD_109212806
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
