USS Harry S. Truman Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/857032" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NORFOLK (Sept. 12, 2022) – The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anton Wendler)