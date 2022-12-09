Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, U.S. 2nd Fleet

    NORFOLK (Sept. 12, 2022) – The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anton Wendler)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 15:08
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 857032
    VIRIN: 220912-N-UF271-0001
    Filename: DOD_109212599
    Length: 00:04:48
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    CVN 75
    Harry S. Truman
    Aircraft Carrier
    CVW-1
    CSG-8
    HSTCSG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT