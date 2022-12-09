USS Harry S. Truman Returns Home from 9-Month Deployment

NORFOLK (Sept. 12, 2022) – The aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) returns to Naval Station Norfolk after a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of operations in support of theater security cooperation efforts and to defend U.S., allied and partner interests, Sept. 12. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anton Wendler)
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 15:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|857032
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-UF271-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109212599
|Length:
|00:04:48
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
