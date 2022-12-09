Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Red Carpet Video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.12.2022

    Video by Nathan Clinebelle 

    Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office

    Red Carpet Video showing incoming Soldiers the way inprocessing should take place.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 857018
    VIRIN: 091222-A-A4507-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109212371
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Red Carpet Video, by Nathan Clinebelle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Jackson
    inprocessing
    IMCOM
    TRADOC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT