    23 WG executes Agile Flag 22-2

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    07.18.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Courtney Sebastianelli 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    The 23rd Wing executed Agile Flag 22-2, a certification exercise that marks initial operational capability of Air Combat Command's Lead Wing concept.

    Date Taken: 07.18.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 14:01
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 857008
    VIRIN: 220901-F-NU502-1001
    Filename: DOD_109212242
    Length: 00:04:06
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 

    This work, 23 WG executes Agile Flag 22-2, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ACC
    15th Air Force
    Lead Wing
    Agile Combat Employment
    contingency location
    rapid mobility

