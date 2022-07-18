The 23rd Wing executed Agile Flag 22-2, a certification exercise that marks initial operational capability of Air Combat Command's Lead Wing concept.
|Date Taken:
|07.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 14:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|857008
|VIRIN:
|220901-F-NU502-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109212242
|Length:
|00:04:06
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 23 WG executes Agile Flag 22-2, by A1C Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
