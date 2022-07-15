video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, the Director of China Aerospace Studies Institute talks about the challenge the United States faces in regard to China at Air University, July 15, 2022. Mulvaney described that the only real threat to U.S. leadership and global interests around the world is the People's Republic of China and the People's Liberation Army. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)