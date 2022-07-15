Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Challenge

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Dr. Brendan Mulvaney, the Director of China Aerospace Studies Institute talks about the challenge the United States faces in regard to China at Air University, July 15, 2022. Mulvaney described that the only real threat to U.S. leadership and global interests around the world is the People's Republic of China and the People's Liberation Army. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Cody Gandy)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 13:47
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 856994
    VIRIN: 220715-F-GC691-1001
    Filename: DOD_109211982
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Challenge, by A1C Cody Gandy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Challenge
    Threat
    China
    Competition
    CASI
    Air University

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT