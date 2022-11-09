Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) conducted their essential skills refresher training from September 9-11, at various sites at Waterville Valley Resort, in Waterville Valley, NH.
|Date Taken:
|09.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 09:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|856975
|VIRIN:
|220911-A-UR579-291
|Filename:
|DOD_109211596
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, No mission too steep, by SPC Devin Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
