Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    No mission too steep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, UNITED STATES

    09.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Devin Bard 

    114th Public Affairs Detachment

    Charlie Company, 3rd Battalion, 172nd Infantry Regiment (Mountain) conducted their essential skills refresher training from September 9-11, at various sites at Waterville Valley Resort, in Waterville Valley, NH.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.11.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 856975
    VIRIN: 220911-A-UR579-291
    Filename: DOD_109211596
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: WATERVILLE VALLEY, NH, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, No mission too steep, by SPC Devin Bard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Citizen Soldier
    Infantry
    National Guard
    New Hampshire
    Mountaineering
    NHARNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT