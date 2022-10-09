Members of the 290th Honor Guard fold the flag for a retirement ceremony at MacDill AFB, on September 10th, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|09.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 09:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|856970
|VIRIN:
|220910-F-ZH301-348
|Filename:
|DOD_109211507
|Length:
|00:02:46
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor Guard Ceremony, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT