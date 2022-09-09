Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-2 SBCT Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Sept. 9, 2022 | Molly Pitcher Day

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    09.09.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Effie Mahugh 

    2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division

    Bi-weekly SITREP video for 2-2 SBCT. Footage includes:

    Operations at the Installation Transportation Division, Soldiers Completing an Army Combat Fitness Test, and 2-17 FA hosting Molly Pitcher Day.

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856968
    VIRIN: 220909-A-TD292-815
    Filename: DOD_109211504
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    This work, 2-2 SBCT Bi-Weekly SITREP Video | Sept. 9, 2022 | Molly Pitcher Day, by SSG Effie Mahugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MollyPitcherDay

