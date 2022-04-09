US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for air refueling support, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. During the BTF, two B-52H Stratofortresses, along with other U.S. aircraft, conducted theater integration training with a variety of coalition and partner ally aircraft to demonstrate readiness and strengthen ties within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)