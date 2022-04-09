Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.04.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman 

    378th Air Expeditionary Wing

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress, assigned to the 5th Bomb Wing, Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, approaches a KC-10 Extender assigned to the 908th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, Prince Sultan Air Base, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, for air refueling support, during a Bomber Task Force mission, over the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Sept. 4, 2022. During the BTF, two B-52H Stratofortresses, along with other U.S. aircraft, conducted theater integration training with a variety of coalition and partner ally aircraft to demonstrate readiness and strengthen ties within the USCENTCOM AOR. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Shannon Bowman)

    Date Taken: 09.04.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 09:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 856961
    VIRIN: 220904-F-FT779-2999
    Filename: DOD_109211356
    Length: 00:02:56
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, US, partners conduct Middle East BTF through air, land and sea, by SSgt Shannon Bowman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    AFCENT
    B-52H
    Stratofortresses
    Bomber Task Force
    weeklyphotos

