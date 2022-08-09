Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eager Lion 22

    JORDAN

    09.08.2022

    Video by Capt. Olivia Cobiskey-Haftmann 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Eager Lion, one of the largest military exercises in the region, will include training to advance proficiencies for Maritime and Border Security, disaster response, and humanitarian aid. This exercise affords participants opportunities to improve interagency communications and coordination, using fictitious regular and irregular warfare scenarios, to activate a Combined Joint Task Force.

    “The U.S. is honored to continue a long-standing tradition of partnership in the Eager Lion exercise hosted by the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan,” said Brig. Gen. Matthew S. Reid, commanding general, Naval Amphibious Force, Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade, during the Eager Lion 22 opening ceremony, Sept. 4, 2022, in Amman, Jordan. “This exercise bonds our countries armed forces and highlights the Jordanian Armed Forces (JAF), which is one of U.S. Central Command’s strongest and most reliable partners leading the way for security and stability in the region.”

    Jordan, the United States, and 28 partner nations gathered in Amman for a two-week multilateral military training exercise, Eagar Lion. Sept. 4-15.

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 10:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856957
    VIRIN: 220908-A-OC713-257
    Filename: DOD_109211079
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: JO

    This work, Eager Lion 22, by CPT Olivia Cobiskey-Haftmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #eagerlion22 #EL22 #JAF #CENTCOM #Jordan

