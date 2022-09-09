U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 conduct unit level training during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni Japan, Sep. 9, 2022. Unit level CBRN training teaches Marines about proper protective measures, which increases their chances of survival during a CBRN attack, provides information about various contamination threats, and instills confidence in their equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)
|Date Taken:
|09.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.12.2022 04:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|856954
|VIRIN:
|220909-M-RB154-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109211025
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MALS-12 CBRN UNIT TRAINING 2022, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
