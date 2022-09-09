Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MALS-12 CBRN UNIT TRAINING 2022

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    09.09.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri 

    AFN Iwakuni

    U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 conduct unit level training during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni Japan, Sep. 9, 2022. Unit level CBRN training teaches Marines about proper protective measures, which increases their chances of survival during a CBRN attack, provides information about various contamination threats, and instills confidence in their equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.09.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 04:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856954
    VIRIN: 220909-M-RB154-1001
    Filename: DOD_109211025
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MALS-12 CBRN UNIT TRAINING 2022, by LCpl Ryan Ulibarri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    CBRN
    Readiness
    MALS-12
    Unit Level Training

