MALS-12 CBRN UNIT TRAINING 2022

U.S. Marines assigned to Marine Aviation Logistics Squadron 12 conduct unit level training during a simulated chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) decontamination drill at Marine Corps Air Station, Iwakuni Japan, Sep. 9, 2022. Unit level CBRN training teaches Marines about proper protective measures, which increases their chances of survival during a CBRN attack, provides information about various contamination threats, and instills confidence in their equipment. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Ryan Ulibarri)