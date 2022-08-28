Physical Therapy Technician Diego Garcia

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (August 28, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer Second Class Mark Garcia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, Diego Garcia, talks about physical therapy services available for Sailors onboard NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alfredo Marron)