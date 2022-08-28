Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Physical Therapy Technician Diego Garcia

    BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.28.2022

    Video by Seaman Alfredo Marron 

    AFN Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory (August 28, 2022) – Hospital Corpsman Petty Officer Second Class Mark Garcia, assigned to Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit, Diego Garcia, talks about physical therapy services available for Sailors onboard NSF Diego Garcia. NSF Diego Garcia provides logistic, service, recreational and administrative support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean and Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Alfredo Marron)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2022
    Date Posted: 09.12.2022 05:35
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 856951
    VIRIN: 220828-N-MQ781-281
    Filename: DOD_109210999
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: IO

    #diego garcia #physical therapy #british Indian ocean territory

