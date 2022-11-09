Market Garden Memorial Broll Package

Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and 2nd Brigade Combat Team attend Holy Mass at the Sint Lambertus Church and a Memorial Service which included various orators, poetry, laying of wreaths, National anthems and a minute of silence on Sept. 11, 2022, at Veghel, Netherlands. The Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division were ordinary people who stood up to the challenges of their day and with valor, grit, and audacity fought to restore freedom and liberty. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Jayden Woods)
